15824 camino codorniz

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Luxury Rancho Bernardo sweet home with unobstructed mountain, valley and westerly sunset views and OCEAN VIEW! Located within the award-winning Poway District. Nice open floor plan, great natural light, and high-pitched ceilings giving an inviting feeling throughout. Open entryway with formal living room area and sweeping curved staircase. Luxury kitchen with gorgeous HIGH END cabinetry, stainless steel refrigerator, oven, granite countertops. The master suite offers private balcony ideal for enjoy sunset