Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:15 PM

15824 camino codorniz

15824 Camino Codorniz · No Longer Available
Location

15824 Camino Codorniz, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Luxury Rancho Bernardo sweet home with unobstructed mountain, valley and westerly sunset views and OCEAN VIEW! Located within the award-winning Poway District. Nice open floor plan, great natural light, and high-pitched ceilings giving an inviting feeling throughout. Open entryway with formal living room area and sweeping curved staircase. Luxury kitchen with gorgeous HIGH END cabinetry, stainless steel refrigerator, oven, granite countertops. The master suite offers private balcony ideal for enjoy sunset

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15824 camino codorniz have any available units?
15824 camino codorniz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15824 camino codorniz have?
Some of 15824 camino codorniz's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15824 camino codorniz currently offering any rent specials?
15824 camino codorniz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15824 camino codorniz pet-friendly?
No, 15824 camino codorniz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 15824 camino codorniz offer parking?
Yes, 15824 camino codorniz offers parking.
Does 15824 camino codorniz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15824 camino codorniz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15824 camino codorniz have a pool?
Yes, 15824 camino codorniz has a pool.
Does 15824 camino codorniz have accessible units?
No, 15824 camino codorniz does not have accessible units.
Does 15824 camino codorniz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15824 camino codorniz has units with dishwashers.
