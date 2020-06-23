Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
15816 Babcock St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15816 Babcock St
15816 Babcock Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
15816 Babcock Street, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15816 Babcock St have any available units?
15816 Babcock St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15816 Babcock St have?
Some of 15816 Babcock St's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15816 Babcock St currently offering any rent specials?
15816 Babcock St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15816 Babcock St pet-friendly?
No, 15816 Babcock St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 15816 Babcock St offer parking?
No, 15816 Babcock St does not offer parking.
Does 15816 Babcock St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15816 Babcock St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15816 Babcock St have a pool?
Yes, 15816 Babcock St has a pool.
Does 15816 Babcock St have accessible units?
No, 15816 Babcock St does not have accessible units.
Does 15816 Babcock St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15816 Babcock St has units with dishwashers.
