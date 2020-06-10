All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

1578 Bubbling Well Dr

1578 Bubbling Well Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1578 Bubbling Well Drive, San Diego, CA 92154
Egger Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Wonderful Single Story - Quiet Neighborhood - Open Floorplan - Beautiful Upgraded Kitchen - Granite Countertops - Stainless Appliances - Laminate Flooring - Huge Bonus Room - Spacious Backyard - Close To Beach, Restaurants And Navy Base

(RLNE5660401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1578 Bubbling Well Dr have any available units?
1578 Bubbling Well Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1578 Bubbling Well Dr have?
Some of 1578 Bubbling Well Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1578 Bubbling Well Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1578 Bubbling Well Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1578 Bubbling Well Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1578 Bubbling Well Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1578 Bubbling Well Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1578 Bubbling Well Dr offers parking.
Does 1578 Bubbling Well Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1578 Bubbling Well Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1578 Bubbling Well Dr have a pool?
No, 1578 Bubbling Well Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1578 Bubbling Well Dr have accessible units?
No, 1578 Bubbling Well Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1578 Bubbling Well Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1578 Bubbling Well Dr has units with dishwashers.

