15764 Bacara Ct

Amenities
Great neighborhood, upgrades throughout, excellent Poway School District! Sophisticated Stonebridge Estates home on quiet cul-de-sac. Chef’s kitchen has a Kitchen Aid Pro SS 6-burner gas stove, dual ovens, microwave, dishwasher, walk-in pantry. Master suite features large deck overlooking backyard. Master bath has his/hers vanities, dual showerhead shower & soaking tub. Entertainer’s backyard has outdoor living room & massive pool/spa. Amenities incl Photovoltaic electricity & built-in security systems.