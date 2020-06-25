All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 15764 Bacara Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
15764 Bacara Ct
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:49 PM

15764 Bacara Ct

15764 Bacara Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15764 Bacara Court, San Diego, CA 92131
Rancho Encantada

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Great neighborhood, upgrades throughout, excellent Poway School District! Sophisticated Stonebridge Estates home on quiet cul-de-sac. Chef’s kitchen has a Kitchen Aid Pro SS 6-burner gas stove, dual ovens, microwave, dishwasher, walk-in pantry. Master suite features large deck overlooking backyard. Master bath has his/hers vanities, dual showerhead shower & soaking tub. Entertainer’s backyard has outdoor living room & massive pool/spa. Amenities incl Photovoltaic electricity & built-in security systems.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15764 Bacara Ct have any available units?
15764 Bacara Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15764 Bacara Ct have?
Some of 15764 Bacara Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15764 Bacara Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15764 Bacara Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15764 Bacara Ct pet-friendly?
No, 15764 Bacara Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 15764 Bacara Ct offer parking?
Yes, 15764 Bacara Ct offers parking.
Does 15764 Bacara Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15764 Bacara Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15764 Bacara Ct have a pool?
Yes, 15764 Bacara Ct has a pool.
Does 15764 Bacara Ct have accessible units?
No, 15764 Bacara Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15764 Bacara Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15764 Bacara Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University