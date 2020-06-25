All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

15622 Royal Crown Row

15622 Royal Crown Row · No Longer Available
Location

15622 Royal Crown Row, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Exclusive luxury gated Masters Hill complex located in Bernardo Height of Rancho Bernardo. Next to RB Country Club golf course, including world class amenities at Bernardo Heights Community center, this house with panoramic views is conveniently located in walking distance to middle and high schools(PUSD), shopping. Multiple pools and spas within the complex is an added bonus. All appliances included, vaulted ceilings, fireplace in Living room, breakfast area, cable and TV included in HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15622 Royal Crown Row have any available units?
15622 Royal Crown Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15622 Royal Crown Row have?
Some of 15622 Royal Crown Row's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15622 Royal Crown Row currently offering any rent specials?
15622 Royal Crown Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15622 Royal Crown Row pet-friendly?
No, 15622 Royal Crown Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 15622 Royal Crown Row offer parking?
No, 15622 Royal Crown Row does not offer parking.
Does 15622 Royal Crown Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15622 Royal Crown Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15622 Royal Crown Row have a pool?
Yes, 15622 Royal Crown Row has a pool.
Does 15622 Royal Crown Row have accessible units?
No, 15622 Royal Crown Row does not have accessible units.
Does 15622 Royal Crown Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15622 Royal Crown Row has units with dishwashers.
