15622 Royal Crown Row

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool clubhouse fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Exclusive luxury gated Masters Hill complex located in Bernardo Height of Rancho Bernardo. Next to RB Country Club golf course, including world class amenities at Bernardo Heights Community center, this house with panoramic views is conveniently located in walking distance to middle and high schools(PUSD), shopping. Multiple pools and spas within the complex is an added bonus. All appliances included, vaulted ceilings, fireplace in Living room, breakfast area, cable and TV included in HOA.