15622 Royal Crown Row

Amenities
Exclusive luxury gated Masters Hill complex located in Bernardo Height of Rancho Bernardo. Next to RB Country Club golf course, including world class amenities at Bernardo Heights Community center, this house with panoramic views is conveniently located in walking distance to middle and high schools(PUSD), shopping. Multiple pools and spas within the complex is an added bonus. All appliances included, vaulted ceilings, fireplace in Living room, breakfast area, cable and TV included in HOA.