Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1559 Jason
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1559 Jason
1559 Jason Street
No Longer Available
Location
1559 Jason Street, San Diego, CA 92154
Egger Highlands
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1559 Jason have any available units?
1559 Jason doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 1559 Jason currently offering any rent specials?
1559 Jason is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1559 Jason pet-friendly?
No, 1559 Jason is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1559 Jason offer parking?
Yes, 1559 Jason offers parking.
Does 1559 Jason have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1559 Jason does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1559 Jason have a pool?
No, 1559 Jason does not have a pool.
Does 1559 Jason have accessible units?
No, 1559 Jason does not have accessible units.
Does 1559 Jason have units with dishwashers?
No, 1559 Jason does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1559 Jason have units with air conditioning?
No, 1559 Jason does not have units with air conditioning.
