Del Sur single family home for rent, 2,200 Sq Ft, 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms. Great Corner Lot! Madeira Del Sur. Live in style in this Magnificent home with S/Sappliances, gorgeous granite counters in the kitchen, Distress hardwood floors on the lower level, Spacious lot with custom landscaping, firepit & built-in BBQ.Small dog Ok Poway unified school, Del Sur Elementary, D39, Oak Valley and Del Norte. Del Sur is a award wining community with 11 pools and 14 parks.