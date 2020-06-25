Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1548 Smythe Avenue
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:24 AM
1 of 1
1548 Smythe Avenue
1548 Smythe Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1548 Smythe Avenue, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4862437)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1548 Smythe Avenue have any available units?
1548 Smythe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 1548 Smythe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1548 Smythe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 Smythe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1548 Smythe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1548 Smythe Avenue offer parking?
No, 1548 Smythe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1548 Smythe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1548 Smythe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 Smythe Avenue have a pool?
No, 1548 Smythe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1548 Smythe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1548 Smythe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 Smythe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1548 Smythe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1548 Smythe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1548 Smythe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
