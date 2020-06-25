All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1548 Smythe Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1548 Smythe Avenue
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:24 AM

1548 Smythe Avenue

1548 Smythe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
San Ysidro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1548 Smythe Avenue, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4862437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 Smythe Avenue have any available units?
1548 Smythe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1548 Smythe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1548 Smythe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 Smythe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1548 Smythe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1548 Smythe Avenue offer parking?
No, 1548 Smythe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1548 Smythe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1548 Smythe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 Smythe Avenue have a pool?
No, 1548 Smythe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1548 Smythe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1548 Smythe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 Smythe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1548 Smythe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1548 Smythe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1548 Smythe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University