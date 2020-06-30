All apartments in San Diego
1537 Sunset Cliffs.
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1537 Sunset Cliffs

1537 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1537 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1537 Sunset Cliffs Available 02/21/20 - Available after February 21st

$2,500 a month
$2,500 security deposit

Small Dog or Cat allowed upon approval & Pet Deposit

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) if you have any questions or to schedule a viewing.

If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

92107, 92106

(RLNE5492023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1537 Sunset Cliffs have any available units?
1537 Sunset Cliffs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1537 Sunset Cliffs currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Sunset Cliffs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 Sunset Cliffs pet-friendly?
No, 1537 Sunset Cliffs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1537 Sunset Cliffs offer parking?
No, 1537 Sunset Cliffs does not offer parking.
Does 1537 Sunset Cliffs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 Sunset Cliffs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 Sunset Cliffs have a pool?
No, 1537 Sunset Cliffs does not have a pool.
Does 1537 Sunset Cliffs have accessible units?
No, 1537 Sunset Cliffs does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 Sunset Cliffs have units with dishwashers?
No, 1537 Sunset Cliffs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1537 Sunset Cliffs have units with air conditioning?
No, 1537 Sunset Cliffs does not have units with air conditioning.

