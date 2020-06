Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court

Rent immediately!!!. 1 bed 1 bath condo – Ground level - Central Heat and A/C. Located in Villa Tavilana community in Rancho Bernardo area, adjacent to Turtleback elementary. Newly painted, wood-look laminate floor, Extra large patio with newer Stainless steel appliances and Washer Dryer. Community has Pool/Spa, Fitness Gym and Tennis court. Property is 5 mins walk to Turtleback school and to High country west area for 7/11, Dominos, Tandoor express, Kelly's Pub and many more.