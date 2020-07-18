All apartments in San Diego
15363 Maturin Dr #148

15363 Maturin Drive · (858) 815-3596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15363 Maturin Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 15363 Maturin Dr #148 · Avail. now

$1,790

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
RB 1 Br 1 Bath Granite Kitchen Luxury Condo $1790 >Showing DAILY 12-6 PM - Available now.Lovely premium 1 br 1 bath ground condo with patio.Granite kitchen, all Stainless Steel Appliances plus washer/Dryer. Great common pool,spa,tennis,rec center, fitness center. Walk to school. Near transportation hub. Welcome to Villa Taviana in upscale Rancho Bernardo resort-like living meets all the demands of the pickiest! Located in North County San Diego, within a mile of the I-15 freeway.Villa Taviana is walking distance to HP, Sony, Broadcom. Northrup Grumman. MUST SEE CHARMER! Poway schools, 1 covered parking spot!Was $1890 NOW $1790 ,Showinf DAILY 12-6Pm with CONFIRMED appointment only.TEXT 858-774-1574 with your preferred time.Copy video > https://youtu.be/8Fggvwq2kHk

Also watch Virtual tour Copy/click https://youtu.be/Td2oiKLk_o4

(RLNE4692012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15363 Maturin Dr #148 have any available units?
15363 Maturin Dr #148 has a unit available for $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15363 Maturin Dr #148 have?
Some of 15363 Maturin Dr #148's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15363 Maturin Dr #148 currently offering any rent specials?
15363 Maturin Dr #148 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15363 Maturin Dr #148 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15363 Maturin Dr #148 is pet friendly.
Does 15363 Maturin Dr #148 offer parking?
Yes, 15363 Maturin Dr #148 offers parking.
Does 15363 Maturin Dr #148 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15363 Maturin Dr #148 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15363 Maturin Dr #148 have a pool?
Yes, 15363 Maturin Dr #148 has a pool.
Does 15363 Maturin Dr #148 have accessible units?
No, 15363 Maturin Dr #148 does not have accessible units.
Does 15363 Maturin Dr #148 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15363 Maturin Dr #148 does not have units with dishwashers.
