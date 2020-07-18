15363 Maturin Dr #148

Amenities

RB 1 Br 1 Bath Granite Kitchen Luxury Condo $1790 >Showing DAILY 12-6 PM - Available now.Lovely premium 1 br 1 bath ground condo with patio.Granite kitchen, all Stainless Steel Appliances plus washer/Dryer. Great common pool,spa,tennis,rec center, fitness center. Walk to school. Near transportation hub. Welcome to Villa Taviana in upscale Rancho Bernardo resort-like living meets all the demands of the pickiest! Located in North County San Diego, within a mile of the I-15 freeway.Villa Taviana is walking distance to HP, Sony, Broadcom. Northrup Grumman. MUST SEE CHARMER! Poway schools, 1 covered parking spot!Was $1890 NOW $1790 ,Showinf DAILY 12-6Pm with CONFIRMED appointment only.TEXT 858-774-1574 with your preferred time.Copy video > https://youtu.be/8Fggvwq2kHk



Also watch Virtual tour Copy/click https://youtu.be/Td2oiKLk_o4



