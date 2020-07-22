15160 Lincoln Loop

Amenities

Newer 3 Story 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home in Del Sur- New Solar System Included - This 3 story home is less than 1.5 years old and has tons of upgrades and modern finishes. Entry level features vaulted entry, full bedroom with full bath and direct access to 2 car attached garage with epoxy coat flooring. 2nd level features open concept living area with kitchen, dining and 1/2 bath. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stove top, quartz countertops, large center island and custom modern grey cabinets. Open concept living area features surround sound and large disappearing sliding glass doors which lead to oversized covered balcony. 3rd level contains master bedroom with attached master bath, 2 additional bedrooms, hall bath and full sized laundry room. Master bath features dual vanity sinks, large soaking tub and large separate glass enclosed shower with rain shower head. Custom plank tile flooring throughout home with exception of bedrooms which are carpeted. Recessed lighting, and plantation shutters throughout. Home also features new solar system so SDG&E bill will be negligible, reverse osmosis system, tankless water heater and dual zoned A/C and central heat. Washer, dryer and fridge included. All newer appliances less than 2 years old. Home also features fully fenced front courtyard area. Conveniently located within 5 to 10 minutes walking distance to Target, various retail shops, restaurants, grocery store and park. Walking distance to K-8 school and Del Norte High School. Tenants also have access to all Del Sur Community pools. Access to community pools requires tenant to register and pay $50 per adult directly to the Del Sur Community Association. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



