All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 15160 Lincoln Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
15160 Lincoln Loop
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

15160 Lincoln Loop

15160 Lincoln Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15160 Lincoln Loop, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Newer 3 Story 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home in Del Sur- New Solar System Included - This 3 story home is less than 1.5 years old and has tons of upgrades and modern finishes. Entry level features vaulted entry, full bedroom with full bath and direct access to 2 car attached garage with epoxy coat flooring. 2nd level features open concept living area with kitchen, dining and 1/2 bath. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stove top, quartz countertops, large center island and custom modern grey cabinets. Open concept living area features surround sound and large disappearing sliding glass doors which lead to oversized covered balcony. 3rd level contains master bedroom with attached master bath, 2 additional bedrooms, hall bath and full sized laundry room. Master bath features dual vanity sinks, large soaking tub and large separate glass enclosed shower with rain shower head. Custom plank tile flooring throughout home with exception of bedrooms which are carpeted. Recessed lighting, and plantation shutters throughout. Home also features new solar system so SDG&E bill will be negligible, reverse osmosis system, tankless water heater and dual zoned A/C and central heat. Washer, dryer and fridge included. All newer appliances less than 2 years old. Home also features fully fenced front courtyard area. Conveniently located within 5 to 10 minutes walking distance to Target, various retail shops, restaurants, grocery store and park. Walking distance to K-8 school and Del Norte High School. Tenants also have access to all Del Sur Community pools. Access to community pools requires tenant to register and pay $50 per adult directly to the Del Sur Community Association. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic# 01856665

(RLNE5189964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15160 Lincoln Loop have any available units?
15160 Lincoln Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15160 Lincoln Loop have?
Some of 15160 Lincoln Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15160 Lincoln Loop currently offering any rent specials?
15160 Lincoln Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15160 Lincoln Loop pet-friendly?
No, 15160 Lincoln Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 15160 Lincoln Loop offer parking?
Yes, 15160 Lincoln Loop offers parking.
Does 15160 Lincoln Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15160 Lincoln Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15160 Lincoln Loop have a pool?
Yes, 15160 Lincoln Loop has a pool.
Does 15160 Lincoln Loop have accessible units?
No, 15160 Lincoln Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 15160 Lincoln Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 15160 Lincoln Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Park 12 II
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan The Palms
4940 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University