Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
15086 Avenida Venusto 228
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:28 PM
15086 Avenida Venusto 228
15086 Avenida Venusto
·
No Longer Available
Location
15086 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15086 Avenida Venusto 228 have any available units?
15086 Avenida Venusto 228 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15086 Avenida Venusto 228 have?
Some of 15086 Avenida Venusto 228's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15086 Avenida Venusto 228 currently offering any rent specials?
15086 Avenida Venusto 228 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15086 Avenida Venusto 228 pet-friendly?
No, 15086 Avenida Venusto 228 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 15086 Avenida Venusto 228 offer parking?
No, 15086 Avenida Venusto 228 does not offer parking.
Does 15086 Avenida Venusto 228 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15086 Avenida Venusto 228 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15086 Avenida Venusto 228 have a pool?
Yes, 15086 Avenida Venusto 228 has a pool.
Does 15086 Avenida Venusto 228 have accessible units?
No, 15086 Avenida Venusto 228 does not have accessible units.
Does 15086 Avenida Venusto 228 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15086 Avenida Venusto 228 has units with dishwashers.
