Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:16 PM

14996 Avenida Venusto

14996 Avenida Venusto · No Longer Available
Location

14996 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14996 Avenida Venusto have any available units?
14996 Avenida Venusto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14996 Avenida Venusto have?
Some of 14996 Avenida Venusto's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14996 Avenida Venusto currently offering any rent specials?
14996 Avenida Venusto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14996 Avenida Venusto pet-friendly?
No, 14996 Avenida Venusto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14996 Avenida Venusto offer parking?
No, 14996 Avenida Venusto does not offer parking.
Does 14996 Avenida Venusto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14996 Avenida Venusto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14996 Avenida Venusto have a pool?
Yes, 14996 Avenida Venusto has a pool.
Does 14996 Avenida Venusto have accessible units?
No, 14996 Avenida Venusto does not have accessible units.
Does 14996 Avenida Venusto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14996 Avenida Venusto has units with dishwashers.
