Light and Bright 3 Bed House - Beautifully Renovated Single Family Home in the community of Vista Montana located in Rancho Bernardo. 3 Bed 2 Bath with nice open floor plan and vinyl laminate flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings in the Living Room. New dual pane windows throughout the home. Custom kitchen includes white cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, and granite counter tops. The master bathroom features granite counter tops and a beautiful tiled shower enclosure. Two car attached garage. Low maintenance gravel yard with stepping stones.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5532727)