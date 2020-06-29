1492 Cottontail Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Exotic & luxurious 1-of-a-kind, custom-built lushly landscaped tropical paradise with ocean views & incredible indoor-outdoor living with pool & spa! This 5,700 sq ft custom home is an architectural masterpiece. The unique home defines beauty, with its free-form & circular flowing floor plan. The Feng Shui inspired design creates a natural transition between the functional inside space to nature & outdoor living areas surrounded by lush tranquil gardens. Designed to maximize indoor & outdoor living.