1492 Cottontail Ln
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1492 Cottontail Ln

1492 Cottontail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1492 Cottontail Lane, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Exotic & luxurious 1-of-a-kind, custom-built lushly landscaped tropical paradise with ocean views & incredible indoor-outdoor living with pool & spa! This 5,700 sq ft custom home is an architectural masterpiece. The unique home defines beauty, with its free-form & circular flowing floor plan. The Feng Shui inspired design creates a natural transition between the functional inside space to nature & outdoor living areas surrounded by lush tranquil gardens. Designed to maximize indoor & outdoor living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1492 Cottontail Ln have any available units?
1492 Cottontail Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1492 Cottontail Ln have?
Some of 1492 Cottontail Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1492 Cottontail Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1492 Cottontail Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1492 Cottontail Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1492 Cottontail Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1492 Cottontail Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1492 Cottontail Ln offers parking.
Does 1492 Cottontail Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1492 Cottontail Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1492 Cottontail Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1492 Cottontail Ln has a pool.
Does 1492 Cottontail Ln have accessible units?
No, 1492 Cottontail Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1492 Cottontail Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1492 Cottontail Ln has units with dishwashers.
