Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

14836 Satanas St

14836 Satanas Street · No Longer Available
Location

14836 Satanas Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
4BR 3BA House in Rancho Penasquitos - In the Poway School District, Turf Backyard, Large Master Suite, Pet Friendly - ***AVAILABLE NOW***

*** The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.GPMsandiego.com***

14836 Satanas St.
San Diego, CA 92129

Located in Rancho Penasquitos

4 Bedroom
3 Full Bath
Estimated 2641 sqft
2 Story House
2 Car Garage
**In the Poway Unified School District**

Refrigerator
Stove / Oven-Electric
Dishwasher
Built-In Microwave
Stainless Steel Appliance
Granite Countertop
Granite Backsplash
Wood Cabinets
Tile Flooring

Light, Bright and Airy
Courtyard Entrance
Tons of airflow through the house from the canyons
Recently Painted Throughout
Carpet Throughout Besides for Kitchen and Bathrooms
Tile Flooring in Bathrooms

1ST FLOOR
Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings
Family Room
Fireplace in Family Room - Wood Burning
Kitchen
Full Bathroom
Washer/Dryer in Garage

2ND FLOOR
All Bedrooms
Larger Master Bedroom - Large Balcony With Mountain Views
Double Closets in Master Bedroom
Large Master Bathroom
-Walk-in Shower with Bench and Tile Backsplash
-Large Soaking Tub
-Double Sink

Drought Friendly - Turf in Backyard and Succulents
Shaded Patio
Views of Mountains
Forced Air Heat
No A/C
2 Car Garage

CLOSE TO:
In the Poway Unified School District
Schools
Black Mountain Open Space Park
Parks
Interstate 15

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water / Sewer
Cable / Internet

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3595.00

PET INFORMATION:
2 Pets MAX - Cat or Dog - Any Size
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5108610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14836 Satanas St have any available units?
14836 Satanas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14836 Satanas St have?
Some of 14836 Satanas St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14836 Satanas St currently offering any rent specials?
14836 Satanas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14836 Satanas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14836 Satanas St is pet friendly.
Does 14836 Satanas St offer parking?
Yes, 14836 Satanas St offers parking.
Does 14836 Satanas St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14836 Satanas St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14836 Satanas St have a pool?
No, 14836 Satanas St does not have a pool.
Does 14836 Satanas St have accessible units?
No, 14836 Satanas St does not have accessible units.
Does 14836 Satanas St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14836 Satanas St has units with dishwashers.
