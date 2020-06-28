Amenities

4BR 3BA House in Rancho Penasquitos - In the Poway School District, Turf Backyard, Large Master Suite, Pet Friendly - ***AVAILABLE NOW***



*** The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.GPMsandiego.com***



14836 Satanas St.

San Diego, CA 92129



Located in Rancho Penasquitos



4 Bedroom

3 Full Bath

Estimated 2641 sqft

2 Story House

2 Car Garage

**In the Poway Unified School District**



Refrigerator

Stove / Oven-Electric

Dishwasher

Built-In Microwave

Stainless Steel Appliance

Granite Countertop

Granite Backsplash

Wood Cabinets

Tile Flooring



Light, Bright and Airy

Courtyard Entrance

Tons of airflow through the house from the canyons

Recently Painted Throughout

Carpet Throughout Besides for Kitchen and Bathrooms

Tile Flooring in Bathrooms



1ST FLOOR

Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings

Family Room

Fireplace in Family Room - Wood Burning

Kitchen

Full Bathroom

Washer/Dryer in Garage



2ND FLOOR

All Bedrooms

Larger Master Bedroom - Large Balcony With Mountain Views

Double Closets in Master Bedroom

Large Master Bathroom

-Walk-in Shower with Bench and Tile Backsplash

-Large Soaking Tub

-Double Sink



Drought Friendly - Turf in Backyard and Succulents

Shaded Patio

Views of Mountains

Forced Air Heat

No A/C

2 Car Garage



CLOSE TO:

In the Poway Unified School District

Schools

Black Mountain Open Space Park

Parks

Interstate 15



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Water / Sewer

Cable / Internet



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3595.00



PET INFORMATION:

2 Pets MAX - Cat or Dog - Any Size

Pet Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds

*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



