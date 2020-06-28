Amenities
4BR 3BA House in Rancho Penasquitos - In the Poway School District, Turf Backyard, Large Master Suite, Pet Friendly - ***AVAILABLE NOW***
*** The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.GPMsandiego.com***
14836 Satanas St.
San Diego, CA 92129
Located in Rancho Penasquitos
4 Bedroom
3 Full Bath
Estimated 2641 sqft
2 Story House
2 Car Garage
**In the Poway Unified School District**
Refrigerator
Stove / Oven-Electric
Dishwasher
Built-In Microwave
Stainless Steel Appliance
Granite Countertop
Granite Backsplash
Wood Cabinets
Tile Flooring
Light, Bright and Airy
Courtyard Entrance
Tons of airflow through the house from the canyons
Recently Painted Throughout
Carpet Throughout Besides for Kitchen and Bathrooms
Tile Flooring in Bathrooms
1ST FLOOR
Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings
Family Room
Fireplace in Family Room - Wood Burning
Kitchen
Full Bathroom
Washer/Dryer in Garage
2ND FLOOR
All Bedrooms
Larger Master Bedroom - Large Balcony With Mountain Views
Double Closets in Master Bedroom
Large Master Bathroom
-Walk-in Shower with Bench and Tile Backsplash
-Large Soaking Tub
-Double Sink
Drought Friendly - Turf in Backyard and Succulents
Shaded Patio
Views of Mountains
Forced Air Heat
No A/C
2 Car Garage
CLOSE TO:
In the Poway Unified School District
Schools
Black Mountain Open Space Park
Parks
Interstate 15
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water / Sewer
Cable / Internet
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3595.00
PET INFORMATION:
2 Pets MAX - Cat or Dog - Any Size
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
(RLNE5108610)