Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:15 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1475 Caminito Solidago
1475 Caminito Solidago
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1475 Caminito Solidago, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1475 Caminito Solidago have any available units?
1475 Caminito Solidago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1475 Caminito Solidago have?
Some of 1475 Caminito Solidago's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1475 Caminito Solidago currently offering any rent specials?
1475 Caminito Solidago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1475 Caminito Solidago pet-friendly?
No, 1475 Caminito Solidago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1475 Caminito Solidago offer parking?
No, 1475 Caminito Solidago does not offer parking.
Does 1475 Caminito Solidago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1475 Caminito Solidago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1475 Caminito Solidago have a pool?
Yes, 1475 Caminito Solidago has a pool.
Does 1475 Caminito Solidago have accessible units?
No, 1475 Caminito Solidago does not have accessible units.
Does 1475 Caminito Solidago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1475 Caminito Solidago has units with dishwashers.
