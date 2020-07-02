All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 1 2019 at 10:33 AM

1472 Acheson Street

1472 Acheson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1472 Acheson Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This sweet little Californian Bungalo is just three miles from the beach and close to shopping, parks and down town. Recently remodeled and upgraded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1472 Acheson Street have any available units?
1472 Acheson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1472 Acheson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1472 Acheson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1472 Acheson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1472 Acheson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1472 Acheson Street offer parking?
No, 1472 Acheson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1472 Acheson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1472 Acheson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1472 Acheson Street have a pool?
No, 1472 Acheson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1472 Acheson Street have accessible units?
No, 1472 Acheson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1472 Acheson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1472 Acheson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1472 Acheson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1472 Acheson Street does not have units with air conditioning.

