Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1472 Acheson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1472 Acheson Street
Last updated November 1 2019 at 10:33 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1472 Acheson Street
1472 Acheson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1472 Acheson Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This sweet little Californian Bungalo is just three miles from the beach and close to shopping, parks and down town. Recently remodeled and upgraded.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1472 Acheson Street have any available units?
1472 Acheson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 1472 Acheson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1472 Acheson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1472 Acheson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1472 Acheson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1472 Acheson Street offer parking?
No, 1472 Acheson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1472 Acheson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1472 Acheson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1472 Acheson Street have a pool?
No, 1472 Acheson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1472 Acheson Street have accessible units?
No, 1472 Acheson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1472 Acheson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1472 Acheson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1472 Acheson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1472 Acheson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University