San Diego, CA
1469 Savoy Circle
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

1469 Savoy Circle

1469 Savoy Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1469 Savoy Circle, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
dog park
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
1469 Savoy Circle Available 04/01/19 Spacious, Light, Airy Home with Large Fence Yard, Fruit Tree and Double attached Garage - Could be AVAILABLE as early as MARCH 15th ! This beautiful open plan home is a delight to live in. The living area flows through wall to wall french doors, right out on the brick patio and very large lush fenced yard with mature fruit trees and ample space for your vegetable garden or to have fun on the large expansive lawn area. The light airy feel of all the windows to the outdoors lets you know every minute that you Iive in beautiful San Diego.Large double attached garage with plenty of room for full size vehicles and beach toys.

A unique opportunity to make your long term rental home in this highly desirable Savoy Circle neighborhood within walking distance to the sports park with little league baseball field and community tennis courts. Enjoy the summer concerts in the park or walk to grab a coffee or frozen yoghurt. You can be sailing on the bay, surfing at Sunset Cliffs or enjoying the beach in less than 5 minutes.

Unrivaled location in world renowned and exclusive Point Loma. Just blocks from magical sunsets and minutes from a popular dog beach, dog park and San Diego International airport; all while being less than 20 minutes to downtown San Diego. Where charming coastal California meets big city fun, all while maintaining conveniences only the best of locations can. Reminiscent of California's glory days, this mid century ranch style home offers half a dozen fruit trees and a back yard uncommon in its peer set. Plenty of storage, an open floor plan and architectural elements that bring the outside in- creating a cozy warmth and inviting opportunity for you to call this residence home sweet home.

Garden service included. Mature pets will be considered with additional deposit and monthly pet fee

(RLNE2593918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1469 Savoy Circle have any available units?
1469 Savoy Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1469 Savoy Circle have?
Some of 1469 Savoy Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1469 Savoy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1469 Savoy Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1469 Savoy Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1469 Savoy Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1469 Savoy Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1469 Savoy Circle offers parking.
Does 1469 Savoy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1469 Savoy Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1469 Savoy Circle have a pool?
No, 1469 Savoy Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1469 Savoy Circle have accessible units?
No, 1469 Savoy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1469 Savoy Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1469 Savoy Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
