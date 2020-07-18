Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

1469 Savoy Circle Available 04/01/19 Spacious, Light, Airy Home with Large Fence Yard, Fruit Tree and Double attached Garage - Could be AVAILABLE as early as MARCH 15th ! This beautiful open plan home is a delight to live in. The living area flows through wall to wall french doors, right out on the brick patio and very large lush fenced yard with mature fruit trees and ample space for your vegetable garden or to have fun on the large expansive lawn area. The light airy feel of all the windows to the outdoors lets you know every minute that you Iive in beautiful San Diego.Large double attached garage with plenty of room for full size vehicles and beach toys.



A unique opportunity to make your long term rental home in this highly desirable Savoy Circle neighborhood within walking distance to the sports park with little league baseball field and community tennis courts. Enjoy the summer concerts in the park or walk to grab a coffee or frozen yoghurt. You can be sailing on the bay, surfing at Sunset Cliffs or enjoying the beach in less than 5 minutes.



Unrivaled location in world renowned and exclusive Point Loma. Just blocks from magical sunsets and minutes from a popular dog beach, dog park and San Diego International airport; all while being less than 20 minutes to downtown San Diego. Where charming coastal California meets big city fun, all while maintaining conveniences only the best of locations can. Reminiscent of California's glory days, this mid century ranch style home offers half a dozen fruit trees and a back yard uncommon in its peer set. Plenty of storage, an open floor plan and architectural elements that bring the outside in- creating a cozy warmth and inviting opportunity for you to call this residence home sweet home.



Garden service included. Mature pets will be considered with additional deposit and monthly pet fee



(RLNE2593918)