Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

14686 Caminito Orense Este

14686 Caminito Orense Este · No Longer Available
Location

14686 Caminito Orense Este, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 2B/2B Townhome with views - Property Id: 274197

Recently upgraded 2B/2B single floor Townhome with Beautiful Views!

PRIVATE one car GARAGE and onsite parking.

Laminate and Tile Flooring , granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets, Upgraded Bathrooms, Big Patio area.

Appliances included:
Stainless steel stove/oven,
Microwave,
Refrigerator,
Dishwasher,
RO water system
AC/Heat,
Dual- pane windows.
Spacious Walk in Closet,
Recessed lighting,
Ceiling fans.
Remodeled Bathrooms
Separate laundryroom with washer and dryer
Large patio with views; propane grills OK!

Complex features: Privately gated, community pool.
PET FRIENDLY: We accept cats & DOGS UP TO 35 lbs. We require a $400 deposit per pet. Pet rent is only $50 per month per pet!

Minutes away from Rancho Bernado Offices(Sony, Teradata,HP etc..), Scripps, Miramesa and close to shopping(Costco, Sprouts), dining, movies, Poway unified schools. Easy access to 5, 56 and Tedwilliams Pkwy !

Neighborhoods: Rancho Penasquitos, Carmel Mountain, Rancho Bernardo 92128, scripps ranch
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274197
Property Id 274197

(RLNE5757586)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14686 Caminito Orense Este have any available units?
14686 Caminito Orense Este doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14686 Caminito Orense Este have?
Some of 14686 Caminito Orense Este's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14686 Caminito Orense Este currently offering any rent specials?
14686 Caminito Orense Este is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14686 Caminito Orense Este pet-friendly?
Yes, 14686 Caminito Orense Este is pet friendly.
Does 14686 Caminito Orense Este offer parking?
Yes, 14686 Caminito Orense Este offers parking.
Does 14686 Caminito Orense Este have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14686 Caminito Orense Este offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14686 Caminito Orense Este have a pool?
Yes, 14686 Caminito Orense Este has a pool.
Does 14686 Caminito Orense Este have accessible units?
No, 14686 Caminito Orense Este does not have accessible units.
Does 14686 Caminito Orense Este have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14686 Caminito Orense Este has units with dishwashers.

