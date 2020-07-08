14686 Caminito Orense Este

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 2B/2B Townhome with views - Property Id: 274197



Recently upgraded 2B/2B single floor Townhome with Beautiful Views!



PRIVATE one car GARAGE and onsite parking.



Laminate and Tile Flooring , granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets, Upgraded Bathrooms, Big Patio area.



Appliances included:

Stainless steel stove/oven,

Microwave,

Refrigerator,

Dishwasher,

RO water system

AC/Heat,

Dual- pane windows.

Spacious Walk in Closet,

Recessed lighting,

Ceiling fans.

Remodeled Bathrooms

Separate laundryroom with washer and dryer

Large patio with views; propane grills OK!



Complex features: Privately gated, community pool.

PET FRIENDLY: We accept cats & DOGS UP TO 35 lbs. We require a $400 deposit per pet. Pet rent is only $50 per month per pet!



Minutes away from Rancho Bernado Offices(Sony, Teradata,HP etc..), Scripps, Miramesa and close to shopping(Costco, Sprouts), dining, movies, Poway unified schools. Easy access to 5, 56 and Tedwilliams Pkwy !



Neighborhoods: Rancho Penasquitos, Carmel Mountain, Rancho Bernardo 92128, scripps ranch

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274197

Property Id 274197



(RLNE5757586)