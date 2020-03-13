All apartments in San Diego
14646 Caminito Lazanja

14646 Caminito Lazanja · No Longer Available
Location

14646 Caminito Lazanja, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
14646 Caminito Lazanja Available 06/06/20 Santaluz - Culdesac Location - Sunset Views - Gated Community - Roof Solar - - Santaluz
- Gated Community
- Culdesac Location
- Roof Solar - Car Charger in Garage
- Sunset Views
- Backs to Open Space
- 1 Bedroom / Full Bath Downstairs
- Large Loft Area with Full Bath
- Sunset Views from Back Yard
- Wood Floors Throughout
- 3 Car Garage

- To schedule a showing please call our rental line at 858/695-0123.
- To apply go to loganfamilyproperties.com.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5583219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14646 Caminito Lazanja have any available units?
14646 Caminito Lazanja doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 14646 Caminito Lazanja currently offering any rent specials?
14646 Caminito Lazanja is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14646 Caminito Lazanja pet-friendly?
No, 14646 Caminito Lazanja is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14646 Caminito Lazanja offer parking?
Yes, 14646 Caminito Lazanja offers parking.
Does 14646 Caminito Lazanja have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14646 Caminito Lazanja does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14646 Caminito Lazanja have a pool?
No, 14646 Caminito Lazanja does not have a pool.
Does 14646 Caminito Lazanja have accessible units?
No, 14646 Caminito Lazanja does not have accessible units.
Does 14646 Caminito Lazanja have units with dishwashers?
No, 14646 Caminito Lazanja does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14646 Caminito Lazanja have units with air conditioning?
No, 14646 Caminito Lazanja does not have units with air conditioning.
