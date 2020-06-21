Amenities
14568 Rutledge Sq. Available 07/06/20 Gated Carmel Mountain Ranch Home - Gated Carmel Mountain Ranch Home with upgrades throughout and no home behind. Bright spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2,221 square feet, high ceilings, wood floors, updated bathrooms and kitchen, new lighting and more! Walking distance to Powar schools, shopping dining, easy freeway access! The gated community offers a pool, spa, bbq, and clubhouse.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3,600
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes
- PETS: No pets.
- Utilities: Tenant pays all.
- Term: Min 1 year
MORE INFORMATION
- FLOORING: Wood
- PARKING: Attached garage.
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"
3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $300K liability
Patrize Properties, Inc
2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249
Encinitas, CA 92024
CalBRE #02090924
760-652-5114
***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5834294)