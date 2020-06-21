All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 14568 Rutledge Sq..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
14568 Rutledge Sq.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

14568 Rutledge Sq.

14568 Rutledge Square · (760) 652-5114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Mountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14568 Rutledge Square, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 14568 Rutledge Sq. · Avail. Jul 6

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2221 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
14568 Rutledge Sq. Available 07/06/20 Gated Carmel Mountain Ranch Home - Gated Carmel Mountain Ranch Home with upgrades throughout and no home behind. Bright spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2,221 square feet, high ceilings, wood floors, updated bathrooms and kitchen, new lighting and more! Walking distance to Powar schools, shopping dining, easy freeway access! The gated community offers a pool, spa, bbq, and clubhouse.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3,600
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes
- PETS: No pets.
- Utilities: Tenant pays all.
- Term: Min 1 year

MORE INFORMATION
- FLOORING: Wood
- PARKING: Attached garage.

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"
3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $300K liability

Patrize Properties, Inc
2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249
Encinitas, CA 92024
CalBRE #02090924
760-652-5114

***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14568 Rutledge Sq. have any available units?
14568 Rutledge Sq. has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14568 Rutledge Sq. have?
Some of 14568 Rutledge Sq.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14568 Rutledge Sq. currently offering any rent specials?
14568 Rutledge Sq. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14568 Rutledge Sq. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14568 Rutledge Sq. is pet friendly.
Does 14568 Rutledge Sq. offer parking?
Yes, 14568 Rutledge Sq. does offer parking.
Does 14568 Rutledge Sq. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14568 Rutledge Sq. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14568 Rutledge Sq. have a pool?
Yes, 14568 Rutledge Sq. has a pool.
Does 14568 Rutledge Sq. have accessible units?
No, 14568 Rutledge Sq. does not have accessible units.
Does 14568 Rutledge Sq. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14568 Rutledge Sq. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14568 Rutledge Sq.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity