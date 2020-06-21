Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

14568 Rutledge Sq. Available 07/06/20 Gated Carmel Mountain Ranch Home - Gated Carmel Mountain Ranch Home with upgrades throughout and no home behind. Bright spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2,221 square feet, high ceilings, wood floors, updated bathrooms and kitchen, new lighting and more! Walking distance to Powar schools, shopping dining, easy freeway access! The gated community offers a pool, spa, bbq, and clubhouse.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3,600

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes

- PETS: No pets.

- Utilities: Tenant pays all.

- Term: Min 1 year



MORE INFORMATION

- FLOORING: Wood

- PARKING: Attached garage.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"

3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $300K liability



Patrize Properties, Inc

2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249

Encinitas, CA 92024

CalBRE #02090924

760-652-5114



***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***



