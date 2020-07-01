Rent Calculator
Last updated February 14 2020 at 9:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1455 43rd St.
1455 South 43rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1455 South 43rd Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Mountain View
Amenities
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For rent recently renovated studio with the private and fully fenced, secluded backyard. Newer kitchenette with appliances. All utilities included. Pets friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1455 43rd St. have any available units?
1455 43rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 1455 43rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
1455 43rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1455 43rd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1455 43rd St. is pet friendly.
Does 1455 43rd St. offer parking?
No, 1455 43rd St. does not offer parking.
Does 1455 43rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1455 43rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1455 43rd St. have a pool?
No, 1455 43rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 1455 43rd St. have accessible units?
No, 1455 43rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1455 43rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1455 43rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1455 43rd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1455 43rd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
