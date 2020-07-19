Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
14424 Rock Rose
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM
14424 Rock Rose
14424 Rock Rose
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14424 Rock Rose, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14424 Rock Rose have any available units?
14424 Rock Rose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14424 Rock Rose have?
Some of 14424 Rock Rose's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14424 Rock Rose currently offering any rent specials?
14424 Rock Rose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14424 Rock Rose pet-friendly?
No, 14424 Rock Rose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 14424 Rock Rose offer parking?
Yes, 14424 Rock Rose offers parking.
Does 14424 Rock Rose have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14424 Rock Rose offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14424 Rock Rose have a pool?
No, 14424 Rock Rose does not have a pool.
Does 14424 Rock Rose have accessible units?
No, 14424 Rock Rose does not have accessible units.
Does 14424 Rock Rose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14424 Rock Rose has units with dishwashers.
