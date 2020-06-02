All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1441 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1441 9th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1441 9th Street

1441 9th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Cortez
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1441 9th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Cortez

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Location, location, location! Rarely available, spacious, light, bright, & airy 2 bed 2 bath corner residence with hardwood floors, quartz counters, stainless appliances, expansive city views & large balcony in the wildly popular Aria bldg in the heart of Cortez Hill! Panoramic views to the west, south and east. Walking distance to everything: Balboa Park, Little Italy, Gaslamp, bars, boutiques, restaurants, the train, trolley, airport, & freeways. Complex includes gym, pool, jacuzzi, & community room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 9th Street have any available units?
1441 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 9th Street have?
Some of 1441 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1441 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1441 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1441 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1441 9th Street does offer parking.
Does 1441 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1441 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 9th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1441 9th Street has a pool.
Does 1441 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 1441 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1441 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University