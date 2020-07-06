All apartments in San Diego
1440 Hotel Cir N Unit: B3

1440 Hotel Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

1440 Hotel Circle North, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
media room
pet friendly
deposit:$499

Community Amenities:

We Love Pets!*
Resort-Inspired Heated Swimming Pool
Heated Spa
24-Hour Fitness Center
Executive Business Center
Covered Parking*
Complimentary Pool-side WiFi
Cyber Lounge with Media Room
Barbeque Grills and Picnic Seating
Gated Entry

Home Amenities:

Spacious living areas
Large Walk-In Closets
Granite Countertops
Custom Built-In Bookshelves*
Additional Storage Available*
Built-in Computer Desk*
Air Conditioning
Washer and Dryer in home
Stainless Steel Sinks
Gas Oven
Kitchen Pantry
Roman Bathtubs
Wired for Technology
Personal Balcony
GE Appliance Package

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Hotel Cir N Unit: B3 have any available units?
1440 Hotel Cir N Unit: B3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Hotel Cir N Unit: B3 have?
Some of 1440 Hotel Cir N Unit: B3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Hotel Cir N Unit: B3 currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Hotel Cir N Unit: B3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Hotel Cir N Unit: B3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1440 Hotel Cir N Unit: B3 is pet friendly.
Does 1440 Hotel Cir N Unit: B3 offer parking?
Yes, 1440 Hotel Cir N Unit: B3 offers parking.
Does 1440 Hotel Cir N Unit: B3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1440 Hotel Cir N Unit: B3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Hotel Cir N Unit: B3 have a pool?
Yes, 1440 Hotel Cir N Unit: B3 has a pool.
Does 1440 Hotel Cir N Unit: B3 have accessible units?
No, 1440 Hotel Cir N Unit: B3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Hotel Cir N Unit: B3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 Hotel Cir N Unit: B3 does not have units with dishwashers.

