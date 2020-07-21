Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1436 Hornblend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1436 Hornblend
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1436 Hornblend
1436 Hornblend Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1436 Hornblend Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1436 Hornblend have any available units?
1436 Hornblend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 1436 Hornblend currently offering any rent specials?
1436 Hornblend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 Hornblend pet-friendly?
No, 1436 Hornblend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1436 Hornblend offer parking?
Yes, 1436 Hornblend offers parking.
Does 1436 Hornblend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436 Hornblend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 Hornblend have a pool?
No, 1436 Hornblend does not have a pool.
Does 1436 Hornblend have accessible units?
No, 1436 Hornblend does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 Hornblend have units with dishwashers?
No, 1436 Hornblend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1436 Hornblend have units with air conditioning?
No, 1436 Hornblend does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Scripps Terrace Apartments
10952 Scripps Ranch Blvd
San Diego, CA 92131
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CA
Murrieta, CA
El Cajon, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
East Village
North Park
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Mission Valley
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University