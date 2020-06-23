14350 Classique Way

Amenities

LIGHT AND BRIGHT, SPACIOUS LAYOUT, WITH BEAUTIFUL SUNSET VIEWS! - This beautiful home has high vaulted ceilings, two living rooms, large master bathroom tub, dual sinks in both bathrooms, new carpet, fresh paint, breakfast nook, patio with awning. Call for a tour today!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Washer

- Dryer

- New Carpet

- Air Conditioning

- Central Heat

- Fireplace

- High/ Vaulted Ceiling

- Family Room

- Tile Floor

- Living Room

- Dining Room

- Breakfast Nook

- Granite Counter top

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Fully Gated Backyard

- Patio

- Yard

- Auto Sprinkler

- Attached Garage Parking, 2 car

- Driveway Parking

- Ocean View

- Awning



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Attached Garage & Driveway

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT: 1987

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $30.00 per pet

- Tenant to pay water, sewer, gas, electric,cable, internet

- Owner is responsible trash, gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



