Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14350 Classique Way

14350 Classique Way · No Longer Available
Location

14350 Classique Way, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
LIGHT AND BRIGHT, SPACIOUS LAYOUT, WITH BEAUTIFUL SUNSET VIEWS! - This beautiful home has high vaulted ceilings, two living rooms, large master bathroom tub, dual sinks in both bathrooms, new carpet, fresh paint, breakfast nook, patio with awning. Call for a tour today!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Washer
- Dryer
- New Carpet
- Air Conditioning
- Central Heat
- Fireplace
- High/ Vaulted Ceiling
- Family Room
- Tile Floor
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Breakfast Nook
- Granite Counter top
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Fully Gated Backyard
- Patio
- Yard
- Auto Sprinkler
- Attached Garage Parking, 2 car
- Driveway Parking
- Ocean View
- Awning

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached Garage & Driveway
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1987
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $30.00 per pet
- Tenant to pay water, sewer, gas, electric,cable, internet
- Owner is responsible trash, gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4572310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14350 Classique Way have any available units?
14350 Classique Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14350 Classique Way have?
Some of 14350 Classique Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14350 Classique Way currently offering any rent specials?
14350 Classique Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14350 Classique Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14350 Classique Way is pet friendly.
Does 14350 Classique Way offer parking?
Yes, 14350 Classique Way does offer parking.
Does 14350 Classique Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14350 Classique Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14350 Classique Way have a pool?
No, 14350 Classique Way does not have a pool.
Does 14350 Classique Way have accessible units?
No, 14350 Classique Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14350 Classique Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14350 Classique Way has units with dishwashers.
