1434 Law St. - 1

Great detached Home in Pacific Beach! Available immediately! - This is a very spacious two story, four bedroom, three bath home that is light and bright and ready for move in!
* Beautiful Hardwood floors in kitchen, family room, and dining areas
* New carpet in bedrooms and living area
* Large family room with Fireplace
* Large backyard
* Three bedrooms downstairs and master upstairs
* Large master bedroom with walk in closet
* Large master bathroom with spa tub and separate shower
* Laundry in garage
* Two car garage with entry from alley
* Roof top deck
* Central heat, no air conditioning
Minimum one year lease. No applicants requiring co-signors accepted on this property. Non-smokers only. Small Pet negotiable. Standard renters insurance required. Give us a call to schedule a showing!
