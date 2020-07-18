1434 Law St. - 1

Amenities

Great detached Home in Pacific Beach! Available immediately! - This is a very spacious two story, four bedroom, three bath home that is light and bright and ready for move in!



* Beautiful Hardwood floors in kitchen, family room, and dining areas

* New carpet in bedrooms and living area

* Large family room with Fireplace

* Large backyard

* Three bedrooms downstairs and master upstairs

* Large master bedroom with walk in closet

* Large master bathroom with spa tub and separate shower

* Laundry in garage

* Two car garage with entry from alley

* Roof top deck

* Central heat, no air conditioning



Minimum one year lease. No applicants requiring co-signors accepted on this property. Non-smokers only. Small Pet negotiable. Standard renters insurance required. Give us a call to schedule a showing!



