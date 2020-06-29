All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 14264 Breezeway Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
14264 Breezeway Place
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

14264 Breezeway Place

14264 Breezeway Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Mountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14264 Breezeway Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
14264 Breezeway Place Available 04/15/20 Carmel Mt Ranch, 14264 Breezeway Place, Ideal Location, Close to Shopping & Restaurant - Beautiful home on a cul-de-sac. There is a bedroom and bathroom on the first floor. The kitchen has a spacious eat-in area. It also has ceramic floors and counter tops. The Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, garden tub & separate shower and a walk-in closet.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE1947848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14264 Breezeway Place have any available units?
14264 Breezeway Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14264 Breezeway Place have?
Some of 14264 Breezeway Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14264 Breezeway Place currently offering any rent specials?
14264 Breezeway Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14264 Breezeway Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14264 Breezeway Place is pet friendly.
Does 14264 Breezeway Place offer parking?
Yes, 14264 Breezeway Place offers parking.
Does 14264 Breezeway Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14264 Breezeway Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14264 Breezeway Place have a pool?
No, 14264 Breezeway Place does not have a pool.
Does 14264 Breezeway Place have accessible units?
No, 14264 Breezeway Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14264 Breezeway Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14264 Breezeway Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University