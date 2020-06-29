Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

14264 Breezeway Place Available 04/15/20 Carmel Mt Ranch, 14264 Breezeway Place, Ideal Location, Close to Shopping & Restaurant - Beautiful home on a cul-de-sac. There is a bedroom and bathroom on the first floor. The kitchen has a spacious eat-in area. It also has ceramic floors and counter tops. The Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, garden tub & separate shower and a walk-in closet.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE1947848)