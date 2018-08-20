Rent Calculator
14229 Breezeway Pl
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM
14229 Breezeway Pl
14229 Breezeway Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
14229 Breezeway Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14229 Breezeway Pl have any available units?
14229 Breezeway Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14229 Breezeway Pl have?
Some of 14229 Breezeway Pl's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14229 Breezeway Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14229 Breezeway Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14229 Breezeway Pl pet-friendly?
No, 14229 Breezeway Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 14229 Breezeway Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14229 Breezeway Pl offers parking.
Does 14229 Breezeway Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14229 Breezeway Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14229 Breezeway Pl have a pool?
No, 14229 Breezeway Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14229 Breezeway Pl have accessible units?
No, 14229 Breezeway Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14229 Breezeway Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14229 Breezeway Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
