14166 Pebble Brook Ln
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

14166 Pebble Brook Ln

14166 Pebblebrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14166 Pebblebrook Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
***NEW LISTING: Beautiful home in popular Carmel Mountain Ranch community!*** - One of the most popular neighborhoods in Carmel Mountain Ranch: Waterfield Laurels. Beautiful and easy to maintain tile flooring throughout downstairs with carpet upstairs! Formal living and dining rooms as well as family room/kitchen combo. Kitchen has granite counters and looks out to spacious, fenced back yard with covered patio. Quick on and off to both 15 and 56 freeways. Walk to multiple stores and restaurants. Convenient on-line payments. Schools: Shoal Creek Elementary, Meadowbrook Middle and Rancho Bernardo High.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE3462293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14166 Pebble Brook Ln have any available units?
14166 Pebble Brook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14166 Pebble Brook Ln have?
Some of 14166 Pebble Brook Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14166 Pebble Brook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14166 Pebble Brook Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14166 Pebble Brook Ln pet-friendly?
No, 14166 Pebble Brook Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14166 Pebble Brook Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14166 Pebble Brook Ln offers parking.
Does 14166 Pebble Brook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14166 Pebble Brook Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14166 Pebble Brook Ln have a pool?
No, 14166 Pebble Brook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14166 Pebble Brook Ln have accessible units?
No, 14166 Pebble Brook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14166 Pebble Brook Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14166 Pebble Brook Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

