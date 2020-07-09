14166 Pebble Brook Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

***NEW LISTING: Beautiful home in popular Carmel Mountain Ranch community!*** - One of the most popular neighborhoods in Carmel Mountain Ranch: Waterfield Laurels. Beautiful and easy to maintain tile flooring throughout downstairs with carpet upstairs! Formal living and dining rooms as well as family room/kitchen combo. Kitchen has granite counters and looks out to spacious, fenced back yard with covered patio. Quick on and off to both 15 and 56 freeways. Walk to multiple stores and restaurants. Convenient on-line payments. Schools: Shoal Creek Elementary, Meadowbrook Middle and Rancho Bernardo High.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



(RLNE3462293)