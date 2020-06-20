All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

14150 Caminito Quevedo

14150 Caminito Quevedo · No Longer Available
Location

14150 Caminito Quevedo, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Quiet location 2 story Townhome! Completely remodeled new kitchen and bath with Quartz counter tops,New wood floors throughout..This lovely 2 bedroom,1 bath 2nd floor end unit,With 1 Car garage and Driveway is a must see!.Open floor plan, lots of cabinet space & direct access to the dining area & living room; a formal dining area with lighted ceiling fan,Laundry room with full size washer&Dryer;A spacious living room with sliding doors. community Private storage room. pool,High rank Poway schools &I-56

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14150 Caminito Quevedo have any available units?
14150 Caminito Quevedo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14150 Caminito Quevedo have?
Some of 14150 Caminito Quevedo's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14150 Caminito Quevedo currently offering any rent specials?
14150 Caminito Quevedo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14150 Caminito Quevedo pet-friendly?
No, 14150 Caminito Quevedo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14150 Caminito Quevedo offer parking?
Yes, 14150 Caminito Quevedo does offer parking.
Does 14150 Caminito Quevedo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14150 Caminito Quevedo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14150 Caminito Quevedo have a pool?
Yes, 14150 Caminito Quevedo has a pool.
Does 14150 Caminito Quevedo have accessible units?
No, 14150 Caminito Quevedo does not have accessible units.
Does 14150 Caminito Quevedo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14150 Caminito Quevedo has units with dishwashers.
