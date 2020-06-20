14150 Caminito Quevedo

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Quiet location 2 story Townhome! Completely remodeled new kitchen and bath with Quartz counter tops,New wood floors throughout..This lovely 2 bedroom,1 bath 2nd floor end unit,With 1 Car garage and Driveway is a must see!.Open floor plan, lots of cabinet space & direct access to the dining area & living room; a formal dining area with lighted ceiling fan,Laundry room with full size washer&Dryer;A spacious living room with sliding doors. community Private storage room. pool,High rank Poway schools &I-56