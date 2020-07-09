All apartments in San Diego
14146 Capewood Lane

14146 Capewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14146 Capewood Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 07/15/20 Spacious House in Carmel Mountain Ranch - Property Id: 280950

3 Bed 2.5 Bath 1996 Square Ft home with vaulted ceilings in GREAT Neighborhood. New Appliances and brand new A/C unit. Located in the award winning Poway Unified School District and close to great shopping and dining options.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280950
Property Id 280950

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5785175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14146 Capewood Lane have any available units?
14146 Capewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14146 Capewood Lane have?
Some of 14146 Capewood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14146 Capewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14146 Capewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14146 Capewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14146 Capewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14146 Capewood Lane offer parking?
No, 14146 Capewood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14146 Capewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14146 Capewood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14146 Capewood Lane have a pool?
No, 14146 Capewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14146 Capewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 14146 Capewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14146 Capewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14146 Capewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

