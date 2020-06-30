Amenities

1413 Camino Zalce Available 06/02/20 South Facing Condo with One Car Garage. - Beautiful South facing 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo within minutes of Fashion Valley Mall, and Downtown San Diego. The property offers single garage space, one car driveway, 2 stories, laminate throughout, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, open living to kitchen and dining room, large deck overlooking the pool and tennis court, washer and dryer (located in garage), one bedroom and bath upstairs, two bedrooms and two bath down, double pane windows throughout, and an oversized patio off the master bedroom. The community offers a pool, jacuzzi, and tennis court.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- RENT: $2,750

- DEPOSIT: $2,750

- WASHER/DRYER: Located in Garage

- PET RESTRICTIONS: None

- PARKING: One car garage and driveway.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"

3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year +



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all.



Patrize Properties Inc

2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249

Encinitas, CA 92024

CalBRE #01869966



(RLNE4596569)