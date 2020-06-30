All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

1413 Camino Zalce

1413 Caminito Zalce · No Longer Available
Location

1413 Caminito Zalce, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
1413 Camino Zalce Available 06/02/20 South Facing Condo with One Car Garage. - Beautiful South facing 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo within minutes of Fashion Valley Mall, and Downtown San Diego. The property offers single garage space, one car driveway, 2 stories, laminate throughout, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, open living to kitchen and dining room, large deck overlooking the pool and tennis court, washer and dryer (located in garage), one bedroom and bath upstairs, two bedrooms and two bath down, double pane windows throughout, and an oversized patio off the master bedroom. The community offers a pool, jacuzzi, and tennis court.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- RENT: $2,750
- DEPOSIT: $2,750
- WASHER/DRYER: Located in Garage
- PET RESTRICTIONS: None
- PARKING: One car garage and driveway.

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"
3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year +

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all.

Patrize Properties Inc
2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249
Encinitas, CA 92024
CalBRE #01869966

(RLNE4596569)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Camino Zalce have any available units?
1413 Camino Zalce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 Camino Zalce have?
Some of 1413 Camino Zalce's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Camino Zalce currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Camino Zalce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Camino Zalce pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Camino Zalce is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Camino Zalce offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Camino Zalce offers parking.
Does 1413 Camino Zalce have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1413 Camino Zalce offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Camino Zalce have a pool?
Yes, 1413 Camino Zalce has a pool.
Does 1413 Camino Zalce have accessible units?
No, 1413 Camino Zalce does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Camino Zalce have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Camino Zalce does not have units with dishwashers.

