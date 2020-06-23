Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
14115 Via Corsini
14115 via Corsini
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14115 via Corsini, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14115 Via Corsini have any available units?
14115 Via Corsini doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14115 Via Corsini have?
Some of 14115 Via Corsini's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14115 Via Corsini currently offering any rent specials?
14115 Via Corsini isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14115 Via Corsini pet-friendly?
No, 14115 Via Corsini is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 14115 Via Corsini offer parking?
No, 14115 Via Corsini does not offer parking.
Does 14115 Via Corsini have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14115 Via Corsini does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14115 Via Corsini have a pool?
No, 14115 Via Corsini does not have a pool.
Does 14115 Via Corsini have accessible units?
No, 14115 Via Corsini does not have accessible units.
Does 14115 Via Corsini have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14115 Via Corsini has units with dishwashers.
