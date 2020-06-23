All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 14115 Via Corsini.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
14115 Via Corsini
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14115 Via Corsini

14115 via Corsini · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Mountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14115 via Corsini, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14115 Via Corsini have any available units?
14115 Via Corsini doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14115 Via Corsini have?
Some of 14115 Via Corsini's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14115 Via Corsini currently offering any rent specials?
14115 Via Corsini isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14115 Via Corsini pet-friendly?
No, 14115 Via Corsini is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14115 Via Corsini offer parking?
No, 14115 Via Corsini does not offer parking.
Does 14115 Via Corsini have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14115 Via Corsini does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14115 Via Corsini have a pool?
No, 14115 Via Corsini does not have a pool.
Does 14115 Via Corsini have accessible units?
No, 14115 Via Corsini does not have accessible units.
Does 14115 Via Corsini have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14115 Via Corsini has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University