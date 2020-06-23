All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

1405 Tourmaline Street

1405 Tourmaline Street · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Tourmaline Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
- Available June 1 (master suite addition currently under remodel)
- Single Family House
- Convenient one level (no stairs!)
- Fully Furnished (unfurnished may be considered)
- Lease Term Flexible
- Dog may be permitted
- AC
- Fully Fenced backyard
- Washer/Dryer in garage
- 1 Parking driveway + easy street parking
- Bike to Tourmaline surf park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Tourmaline Street have any available units?
1405 Tourmaline Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Tourmaline Street have?
Some of 1405 Tourmaline Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Tourmaline Street currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Tourmaline Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Tourmaline Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Tourmaline Street is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Tourmaline Street offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Tourmaline Street does offer parking.
Does 1405 Tourmaline Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 Tourmaline Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Tourmaline Street have a pool?
No, 1405 Tourmaline Street does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Tourmaline Street have accessible units?
No, 1405 Tourmaline Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Tourmaline Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Tourmaline Street has units with dishwashers.
