1405 Tourmaline Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

- Available June 1 (master suite addition currently under remodel)

- Single Family House

- Convenient one level (no stairs!)

- Fully Furnished (unfurnished may be considered)

- Lease Term Flexible

- Dog may be permitted

- AC

- Fully Fenced backyard

- Washer/Dryer in garage

- 1 Parking driveway + easy street parking

- Bike to Tourmaline surf park