Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1405 Torrance
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1405 Torrance
1405 Torrance Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1405 Torrance Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1405 Torrance have any available units?
1405 Torrance doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1405 Torrance have?
Some of 1405 Torrance's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1405 Torrance currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Torrance is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Torrance pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Torrance is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1405 Torrance offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Torrance offers parking.
Does 1405 Torrance have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 Torrance offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Torrance have a pool?
No, 1405 Torrance does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Torrance have accessible units?
No, 1405 Torrance does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Torrance have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Torrance has units with dishwashers.
