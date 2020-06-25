Rent Calculator
14045 Chestnut Hill Lane
14045 Chestnut Hill Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Diego
Carmel Mountain
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
14045 Chestnut Hill Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
parking
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Does 14045 Chestnut Hill Lane have any available units?
14045 Chestnut Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14045 Chestnut Hill Lane have?
Some of 14045 Chestnut Hill Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14045 Chestnut Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14045 Chestnut Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14045 Chestnut Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14045 Chestnut Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 14045 Chestnut Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14045 Chestnut Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 14045 Chestnut Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14045 Chestnut Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14045 Chestnut Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 14045 Chestnut Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14045 Chestnut Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 14045 Chestnut Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14045 Chestnut Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14045 Chestnut Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
