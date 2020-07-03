Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13973 Capewood Lane
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:27 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13973 Capewood Lane
13973 Capewood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
13973 Capewood Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13973 Capewood Lane have any available units?
13973 Capewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13973 Capewood Lane have?
Some of 13973 Capewood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13973 Capewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13973 Capewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13973 Capewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13973 Capewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 13973 Capewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13973 Capewood Lane offers parking.
Does 13973 Capewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13973 Capewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13973 Capewood Lane have a pool?
No, 13973 Capewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13973 Capewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 13973 Capewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13973 Capewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13973 Capewood Lane has units with dishwashers.
