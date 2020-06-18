All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

1394 Starry Way

1394 Starry Way · No Longer Available
Location

1394 Starry Way, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ocean Crest Condo - 3 bedrooms 3 baths, 1459 ft.
Updated Open Concept
Beautiful Laminate Wide Plank Flooring
Modern Kitchen with white cabinets, gray counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, eat in bar
Baths with newer vanities, soaking tubs/showers
Central Heat/AC
Attached 1 car garage with opener
Washer/dryer
Located in Ocean Crest
Available NOW
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
12 month lease required
Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
Non-smoking property
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE5709557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1394 Starry Way have any available units?
1394 Starry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1394 Starry Way have?
Some of 1394 Starry Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1394 Starry Way currently offering any rent specials?
1394 Starry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1394 Starry Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1394 Starry Way is pet friendly.
Does 1394 Starry Way offer parking?
Yes, 1394 Starry Way offers parking.
Does 1394 Starry Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1394 Starry Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1394 Starry Way have a pool?
No, 1394 Starry Way does not have a pool.
Does 1394 Starry Way have accessible units?
No, 1394 Starry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1394 Starry Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1394 Starry Way does not have units with dishwashers.

