1394 Starry Way

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ocean Crest Condo - 3 bedrooms 3 baths, 1459 ft.

Updated Open Concept

Beautiful Laminate Wide Plank Flooring

Modern Kitchen with white cabinets, gray counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, eat in bar

Baths with newer vanities, soaking tubs/showers

Central Heat/AC

Attached 1 car garage with opener

Washer/dryer

Located in Ocean Crest

Available NOW

Small Pet OK with additional security deposit

12 month lease required

Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing

CalDRE #01359752

Non-smoking property

www.MercerProperties.com



(RLNE5709557)