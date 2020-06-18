All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

13895 Mira Montana

13895 Mira Montana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13895 Mira Montana Drive, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
WEST of 5, Beautifully remodeled in 2013-2014 with vaulted ceilings in kitchen, Living room & dining room. Upgrades include kitchen Cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, gas range, stainless steel appliances including wine fridge,Travertine tile floors. Bathrooms have new cabinets, granite counter tops. Travertine -tiled master bath with rain shower. Beautiful Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors in LR/DR. View of Mountains/hills from LR/DR & bedrooms. Decks/balconies from LR/DR and all 3 bedrooms. Has AC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13895 Mira Montana have any available units?
13895 Mira Montana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13895 Mira Montana have?
Some of 13895 Mira Montana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13895 Mira Montana currently offering any rent specials?
13895 Mira Montana isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13895 Mira Montana pet-friendly?
No, 13895 Mira Montana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13895 Mira Montana offer parking?
Yes, 13895 Mira Montana does offer parking.
Does 13895 Mira Montana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13895 Mira Montana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13895 Mira Montana have a pool?
No, 13895 Mira Montana does not have a pool.
Does 13895 Mira Montana have accessible units?
No, 13895 Mira Montana does not have accessible units.
Does 13895 Mira Montana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13895 Mira Montana has units with dishwashers.
