13895 Mira Montana

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

WEST of 5, Beautifully remodeled in 2013-2014 with vaulted ceilings in kitchen, Living room & dining room. Upgrades include kitchen Cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, gas range, stainless steel appliances including wine fridge,Travertine tile floors. Bathrooms have new cabinets, granite counter tops. Travertine -tiled master bath with rain shower. Beautiful Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors in LR/DR. View of Mountains/hills from LR/DR & bedrooms. Decks/balconies from LR/DR and all 3 bedrooms. Has AC.