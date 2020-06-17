All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:24 AM

1388 Kettner Blvd

1388 Kettner Blvd · (858) 603-0111
Location

1388 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2601 · Avail. now

$7,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1717 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
3D Tour see: https://app.cloudpano.com/tours/7gzlF_bWx and Video see: https://player.vimeo.com/video/419370536 Breathtaking bay & city views! This fully furnished 2 bed/2 bath residence faces NW & W. Stylish & sophisticated interiors blend beautifully with open light-filled amenity spaces & generous outdoor areas. Best amenities in any building include Sauna,Steam Room,Pool,Spa,Community Lounge,Concierge, fitness center,BBQ,Pet retreat,Pet washing & drying station, Bike tune up & washing station!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1388 Kettner Blvd have any available units?
1388 Kettner Blvd has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1388 Kettner Blvd have?
Some of 1388 Kettner Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1388 Kettner Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1388 Kettner Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1388 Kettner Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1388 Kettner Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1388 Kettner Blvd offer parking?
No, 1388 Kettner Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1388 Kettner Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1388 Kettner Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1388 Kettner Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1388 Kettner Blvd has a pool.
Does 1388 Kettner Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1388 Kettner Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1388 Kettner Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1388 Kettner Blvd has units with dishwashers.
