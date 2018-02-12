Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13861 Etude Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13861 Etude Rd
Last updated June 21 2019 at 7:06 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13861 Etude Rd
13861 Etude Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Mountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
13861 Etude Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
single story in a wonderful cul-de-sac location and community. Vault ceiling in most of the rooms. New paint throughout the house. Moving in ready!.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13861 Etude Rd have any available units?
13861 Etude Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13861 Etude Rd have?
Some of 13861 Etude Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13861 Etude Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13861 Etude Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13861 Etude Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13861 Etude Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13861 Etude Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13861 Etude Rd offers parking.
Does 13861 Etude Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13861 Etude Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13861 Etude Rd have a pool?
No, 13861 Etude Rd does not have a pool.
Does 13861 Etude Rd have accessible units?
No, 13861 Etude Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13861 Etude Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13861 Etude Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University