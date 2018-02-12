All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 21 2019 at 7:06 AM

13861 Etude Rd

13861 Etude Road · No Longer Available
Location

13861 Etude Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
single story in a wonderful cul-de-sac location and community. Vault ceiling in most of the rooms. New paint throughout the house. Moving in ready!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13861 Etude Rd have any available units?
13861 Etude Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13861 Etude Rd have?
Some of 13861 Etude Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13861 Etude Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13861 Etude Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13861 Etude Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13861 Etude Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13861 Etude Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13861 Etude Rd offers parking.
Does 13861 Etude Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13861 Etude Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13861 Etude Rd have a pool?
No, 13861 Etude Rd does not have a pool.
Does 13861 Etude Rd have accessible units?
No, 13861 Etude Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13861 Etude Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13861 Etude Rd has units with dishwashers.
