San Diego, CA
13846 Fontanelle Pl
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:17 PM

13846 Fontanelle Pl

13846 Fontanelle Place · No Longer Available
Location

13846 Fontanelle Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This elegant 2,057-square-foot, unfurnished, single-family home in the secluded and peaceful Carmel Mountain neighborhood in San Diego has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 2 attached garage and 2 driveway parking.

The homey interior features include a polished hardwood floor, recessed lightings, high vaulted ceilings, windows with blinds, and fireplace. The lovely kitchen has fine cabinets with lots of storage space, refrigerator, microwave, cooker, garbage disposal, and glossy granite countertop. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its neat bathrooms are furnished with two vanity cabinets, under-mounted sink vanity, and a shower/tub combo. In-unit washer and dryer are also included along with A/C and gas heating.

The exterior has a nice yard, deck, and patio--cool spots to relax or for outdoor activities with the family. No worries, the owner will take care of the yard. However, tenants must water the plants regularly. Theres a shed at the back of the property that can be used as a storage area which is included the rent.

Tenants pay for water, electricity, and gas. Landscaping will be handled by the landlord.

No pets, sorry. And, no smoking, please.

Nearby parks: Carmel Mountain Ranch Community Park, Highland Ranch Park, and Arbolitos Sport Fields.

Nearby Schools:
Shoal Creek Elementary School - 0.25 miles, 7/10
Meadowbrook Middle School - 0.98 miles, 7/10
Rancho Bernardo High School - 1.74 miles, 9/10
Creekside Elementary School - 1.88 miles, 10/10

Bus lines:
20 - 0.6 mile
944 - 0.9 mile
290 Rapid Express 290 - 0.9 mile
237 Rapid 237 - 0.9 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5131450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13846 Fontanelle Pl have any available units?
13846 Fontanelle Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13846 Fontanelle Pl have?
Some of 13846 Fontanelle Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13846 Fontanelle Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13846 Fontanelle Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13846 Fontanelle Pl pet-friendly?
No, 13846 Fontanelle Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13846 Fontanelle Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13846 Fontanelle Pl offers parking.
Does 13846 Fontanelle Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13846 Fontanelle Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13846 Fontanelle Pl have a pool?
No, 13846 Fontanelle Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13846 Fontanelle Pl have accessible units?
No, 13846 Fontanelle Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13846 Fontanelle Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13846 Fontanelle Pl has units with dishwashers.
