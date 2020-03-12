13846 Fontanelle Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This elegant 2,057-square-foot, unfurnished, single-family home in the secluded and peaceful Carmel Mountain neighborhood in San Diego has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 2 attached garage and 2 driveway parking.



The homey interior features include a polished hardwood floor, recessed lightings, high vaulted ceilings, windows with blinds, and fireplace. The lovely kitchen has fine cabinets with lots of storage space, refrigerator, microwave, cooker, garbage disposal, and glossy granite countertop. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its neat bathrooms are furnished with two vanity cabinets, under-mounted sink vanity, and a shower/tub combo. In-unit washer and dryer are also included along with A/C and gas heating.



The exterior has a nice yard, deck, and patio--cool spots to relax or for outdoor activities with the family. No worries, the owner will take care of the yard. However, tenants must water the plants regularly. Theres a shed at the back of the property that can be used as a storage area which is included the rent.



Tenants pay for water, electricity, and gas. Landscaping will be handled by the landlord.



No pets, sorry. And, no smoking, please.



Nearby parks: Carmel Mountain Ranch Community Park, Highland Ranch Park, and Arbolitos Sport Fields.



Nearby Schools:

Shoal Creek Elementary School - 0.25 miles, 7/10

Meadowbrook Middle School - 0.98 miles, 7/10

Rancho Bernardo High School - 1.74 miles, 9/10

Creekside Elementary School - 1.88 miles, 10/10



Bus lines:

20 - 0.6 mile

944 - 0.9 mile

290 Rapid Express 290 - 0.9 mile

237 Rapid 237 - 0.9 mile



