All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1380 Tourmaline St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1380 Tourmaline St
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:56 AM

1380 Tourmaline St

1380 Tourmaline Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1380 Tourmaline Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1380 Tourmaline St Available 08/24/19 3bd/2ba House in North PB, Large Back Deck, Oversized 2 Car Garage, Fireplace, Lndry (1380 Tourmaline) - A must see!! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath house in North PB. Great residential neighborhood and great curb appeal! Large open living room with fire place. Kitchen equipped with modern stainless steel appliances. Large back deck & patio area. Over-sized 2 car garage attached. Home comes with washer and dryer hookups in garage. Recessed lighting & skylights. Basic monthly landscaping included. Sorry no pets, cosigners or smoking in the house!

Please visit Riviera Property Management's website at www.RivieraSanDiego.com for other available listings and extensive pictures.

Available 8/24/19 on a 1 year lease with a $3900 deposit. Application fee is $35 per applicant. Please drive by the house first before scheduling an appointment to view the inside at 858-273-2255.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2547554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1380 Tourmaline St have any available units?
1380 Tourmaline St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1380 Tourmaline St have?
Some of 1380 Tourmaline St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1380 Tourmaline St currently offering any rent specials?
1380 Tourmaline St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1380 Tourmaline St pet-friendly?
No, 1380 Tourmaline St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1380 Tourmaline St offer parking?
Yes, 1380 Tourmaline St offers parking.
Does 1380 Tourmaline St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1380 Tourmaline St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1380 Tourmaline St have a pool?
No, 1380 Tourmaline St does not have a pool.
Does 1380 Tourmaline St have accessible units?
No, 1380 Tourmaline St does not have accessible units.
Does 1380 Tourmaline St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1380 Tourmaline St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University