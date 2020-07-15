Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1380 Tourmaline St Available 08/24/19 3bd/2ba House in North PB, Large Back Deck, Oversized 2 Car Garage, Fireplace, Lndry (1380 Tourmaline) - A must see!! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath house in North PB. Great residential neighborhood and great curb appeal! Large open living room with fire place. Kitchen equipped with modern stainless steel appliances. Large back deck & patio area. Over-sized 2 car garage attached. Home comes with washer and dryer hookups in garage. Recessed lighting & skylights. Basic monthly landscaping included. Sorry no pets, cosigners or smoking in the house!



Please visit Riviera Property Management's website at www.RivieraSanDiego.com for other available listings and extensive pictures.



Available 8/24/19 on a 1 year lease with a $3900 deposit. Application fee is $35 per applicant. Please drive by the house first before scheduling an appointment to view the inside at 858-273-2255.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2547554)