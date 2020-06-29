All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:55 PM

1373 Oliver Ave. #C

1373 Oliver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1373 Oliver Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2br/2.5ba Bright and Spacious Townhouse w/2Car Gar. Just 2Blks to the Bay!! (1373 Oliver Ave. #C) - Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome just 2 blocks to Sail Bay! Nicely maintained and quiet complex. Unit will feature NEW vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and master bathroom and NEW carpet in living room and bedrooms. All new paint and new white faux wood blinds throughout! NEW dishwasher, stove, and microwave!

Fireplace in the living room and master bedroom. Tiled entry, wet bar, jacuzzi tub, central heat, patio off kitchen and laundry hook-ups located in 2 car attached garage. Sorry - No pets, smoking or co-signers!

This unit is available 03/12/2020 with a minimum 1 year lease and security deposit of $2,750. Application fee is $35 per applicant. We require that you drive by the unit first before calling to schedule an appt to view the inside. For more info on this unit or our other available rentals, please visit our website at www.RivieraSanDiego.com or call (858) 273-2255 x 105.

(RLNE5516761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1373 Oliver Ave. #C have any available units?
1373 Oliver Ave. #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1373 Oliver Ave. #C have?
Some of 1373 Oliver Ave. #C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1373 Oliver Ave. #C currently offering any rent specials?
1373 Oliver Ave. #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1373 Oliver Ave. #C pet-friendly?
No, 1373 Oliver Ave. #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1373 Oliver Ave. #C offer parking?
Yes, 1373 Oliver Ave. #C offers parking.
Does 1373 Oliver Ave. #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1373 Oliver Ave. #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1373 Oliver Ave. #C have a pool?
No, 1373 Oliver Ave. #C does not have a pool.
Does 1373 Oliver Ave. #C have accessible units?
No, 1373 Oliver Ave. #C does not have accessible units.
Does 1373 Oliver Ave. #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1373 Oliver Ave. #C has units with dishwashers.
