2br/2.5ba Bright and Spacious Townhouse w/2Car Gar. Just 2Blks to the Bay!! (1373 Oliver Ave. #C) - Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome just 2 blocks to Sail Bay! Nicely maintained and quiet complex. Unit will feature NEW vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and master bathroom and NEW carpet in living room and bedrooms. All new paint and new white faux wood blinds throughout! NEW dishwasher, stove, and microwave!



Fireplace in the living room and master bedroom. Tiled entry, wet bar, jacuzzi tub, central heat, patio off kitchen and laundry hook-ups located in 2 car attached garage. Sorry - No pets, smoking or co-signers!



This unit is available 03/12/2020 with a minimum 1 year lease and security deposit of $2,750. Application fee is $35 per applicant. We require that you drive by the unit first before calling to schedule an appt to view the inside. For more info on this unit or our other available rentals, please visit our website at www.RivieraSanDiego.com or call (858) 273-2255 x 105.



