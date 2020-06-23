Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13642 Derby Downs Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13642 Derby Downs Ct.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13642 Derby Downs Ct.
13642 Derby Downs Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
13642 Derby Downs Court, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13642 Derby Downs Ct. have any available units?
13642 Derby Downs Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13642 Derby Downs Ct. have?
Some of 13642 Derby Downs Ct.'s amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13642 Derby Downs Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
13642 Derby Downs Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13642 Derby Downs Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 13642 Derby Downs Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 13642 Derby Downs Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 13642 Derby Downs Ct. does offer parking.
Does 13642 Derby Downs Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13642 Derby Downs Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13642 Derby Downs Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 13642 Derby Downs Ct. has a pool.
Does 13642 Derby Downs Ct. have accessible units?
No, 13642 Derby Downs Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 13642 Derby Downs Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13642 Derby Downs Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University