Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13617 Calais Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13617 Calais Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13617 Calais Drive
13617 Calais Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
13617 Calais Drive, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13617 Calais Drive have any available units?
13617 Calais Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13617 Calais Drive have?
Some of 13617 Calais Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13617 Calais Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13617 Calais Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13617 Calais Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13617 Calais Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 13617 Calais Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13617 Calais Drive offers parking.
Does 13617 Calais Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13617 Calais Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13617 Calais Drive have a pool?
No, 13617 Calais Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13617 Calais Drive have accessible units?
No, 13617 Calais Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13617 Calais Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13617 Calais Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University